Govt notifies Covid vaccination centres’ timing for Ramazan

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday decided that the COVID-19 vaccination centres will remain open till Sehri for the convenience of people during the holy month of Ramazan, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, the COVID-19 vaccination centres will be operated in two shifts across the province amid the month of fasting.

The first shift would run from 10 am to 4 pm and the second one from 9 pm to 1 am, said the spokesperson.

Read More: Govt extends Covid vaccination centres’ hours

Earlier on April 8, in a bid to facilitate the masses, the federal government had decided to extend COVID-19 vaccination centres’ hours in Islamabad.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the vaccination centres’ would remain open from 8 am to 6 pm.

However, the Covid vaccination centres would remain shut on Friday in order to give rest to the administrative and medical staff, the notification had read.

 

