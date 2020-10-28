ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned that there is a higher chance for a second coronavirus wave in cities with higher pollution, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan is still fighting a war against COVID-19. The second wave of the novel coronavirus may hit cities with high pollution levels during the winter season,” said PM Imran Khan while addressing the Insaf Doctors Forum at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Wednesday.

The premier lauded the services of doctors and paramedics who are at the forefront in the country’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. He said the number of coronavirus patients is increasing due to the second wave of the virus and urged the people to adopt preventive measures in this regard.

Imran Khan warned that cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala — where the level of pollution remains high — are especially at risk from a surge in coronavirus cases in the winter season.

Highlighting his government’s effective strategy about COVID-19, the prime minister said that the world praised Pakistan’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Criticizing the opposition parties, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan categorically said that the government will not bow down before any blackmailing tactics.

