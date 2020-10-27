Govt hints at imposing new restrictions as second Covid-19 wave rears ugly head

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is currently experiencing the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, the PM’ aide hinted at imposing new social distancing restrictions following the start of the second coronavirus wave.

“Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave has started in Pakistan and new restrictions could be introduced to control the spread of the virus,” the special assistant said.

He said that Pakistan is witnessing 700 coronavirus cases on daily basis. The SAPM appealed to the masses to strictly follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Underscoring the neglect from the masses, SAPM on health said the people need to be more careful about the situation and play an active role in the fight against the pandemic.

Concluding his remarks on the pandemic situation, SAPM Sultan urged people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and avoid visiting crowded places.

As many as 773 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 329,375.

Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19.

Some 27,133 tests were conducted across the country on Monday. Around 311,440 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 329,375 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 144,114, Punjab 103,082, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 39,119, Balochistan 15,839, Islamabad 19,181, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,849, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,191.

