Govt orders 1.2mn doses of coronavirus vaccine: Attaur Rehman 

ISLAMABAD: Renowned scientist and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Taskforce on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rahman on Sunday announced that the government has ordered 1.2 million doses of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program “Sawal Yeh Hai”, Dr Attaur Rahman said that the coronavirus vaccine will be available in abundant quantity from March in the country. He maintained that the procurement process of the vaccine was taking time due to its huge demand across the globe.

Private sector will soon be granted permission to import COVID-19 vaccine, he added.

Earlier on January 1, Sindh Minister for Health Azra Fazl Pechuhu had said that the province would be able to get nearly 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after the second week of the ongoing month of January.

Azra Fazl had said this while chairing a meeting to finalize arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine, where she established a coordination cell for the immunization process, to be monitored by the provincial secretary of health.

The minister had said that the vaccine would be made available to the province with the help of the National Vaccine Task Force and NCOC.

“Nearly 250,000 vaccines will be provided to the province after the second week of the ongoing month,” she had said adding that two doses would be administered to a person with a gap of 21 days.

