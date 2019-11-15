Govt committed to make Pakistan polio-free: Dr. Zafar Mirza

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Friday said that the government was committed to make Pakistan a polio-free state.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said this while talking to journalists, after visiting Gadap area in Karachi, where he met with families of polio workers who were martyred while performing their duties in anti-polio campaign, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said Centre and all provincial governments were trying their best to eradicate the crippling disease from the country.

Sindh Minister for Health and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was also accompanied by him.

Read More: Almost 6 million children immunized for polio in 3 days: Zafar Mirza

Earlier on November 7, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had said over 5.9 million children under the age of five years were administered anti-polio vaccine during the last three days.

He had said that the vaccination drive was held across 25 districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

In a tweet, he had commended the efforts of polio teams and the support of the parents and community members to achieve the target.

Comments

comments