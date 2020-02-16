ISLAMABAD: In a step towards improving the tax system, the federal government has decided to launch a new tax campaign across the country, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in a statement here on Sunday.

Under the drive, all development projects will be named after top taxpayers and they will also inaugurate development projects at the local level.

The campaign will be run in collaboration with the Federal Board of Revenue and NADRA, and these institutions will identify taxpayers at village and street level.

In the first phase, the drive will be started from Sialkot and will be extended to other parts of the country in coming days

In a statement today, Usman Dar said this drive is aimed at respecting the leading taxpayers, adding that the initiative will further improve tax culture in the country.

Last month, the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) Karachi had released its half-yearly performance report that showed growth in revenue collection up to 15 per cent as compared to the previous year.

The unit collected Rs160 billion against Rs144 billion for the corresponding month of last year. According to the statistics, LTU collected additional revenue up to Rs90 billion between July-December 2019.

Read: FBR clears the air on news of friction between Chairman, PM Imran Khan

It added that the unit had also introduced various tax facilitation and enforcement projects during the period. Registering the growth of 128 per cent in Income Tax and Sales Tax refund, the issuance amount stood at Rs17.8 billion which was recorded up to Rs7.8 billion during the first six months of last fiscal year.

Comments

comments