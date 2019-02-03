Govt playing due role in steering institutions out of financial crisis: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government is playing its due role in steering institutions including media industry out of financial crisis.

“The incumbent government has so far released around four hundred million rupees for resolving the problems being faced by media,” Fawad Hussain said while talking to a local channel.

The minister said the government would continue to help the media within its limits to cope with its financial crisis, however, no business in the private sector could be run only on the government aid.

He said the media needed to adopt modern ways and technology to run its affairs instead of depending on the government.

Read More: Government wants to see media industry flourishing: Fawad

Last month in a statement, Fawad Chaudhry said the government was concerned about the financial crisis of the media industry and the woes of Pakistani media workers.

According to details, the minister was on a visit to British Film of Institute (BFI) in London where he met with institute’s senior officials and discussed possible future collaboration in the media industry.

He further discussed cooperation with officials of BFI to create a fund for film, certification and training.

Sharing that Pakistan had been in talks with British companies which were setting up big media houses in Britain and Malaysia, he said adding that those firms were facing a shortage of manpower.

“Pakistan could export skilled workers of film industry to United Kingdom which was currently facing shortage of skilled worker,” the minister hinted.

Comments

comments