ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar has said the incumbent Government was committed to facilitate private sector development in the country for achieving sustained economic growth, ARY News reported.

The Minister said that Pakistan values its partnership with IFC and appreciated its contribution and support for the development of the private sector in the country.

“A strong private sector is indispensable to ending poverty, employment generation and boosting shared prosperity across Pakistan,” he added.

The Minister added that SME’s are identified as a driver of economic growth in our future growth strategy adding that IFC may look into increasing private investment in this sector.

IFC Vice President apprised of IFC’s program in support of Pakistan and said the Corporation is looking into the possibility of increasing annual investment for Pakistan to support the country’s economy

He informed that IFC is one of the largest investors in Pakistan’s power sector and had made substantial commitments in this regard. He expressed commitment that IFC will continue to contribute to the development of Pakistan.

Members Planning Commission and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

