Govt pursuing proactive diplomacy on Kashmir issue: Shireen Mazari  

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was continuing a proactive diplomacy on longstanding Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

Addressing the Senate session, Shireen Mazari said that owing to restless efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his entire team, the United Nations Security Council had discussed Kashmir issue after fifty years. She maintained that Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir was being endorsed worldwide.

Mazari maintained that US congress, EU parliament, United Kingdom, human rights organizations and international media were criticizing India for its illegal annexation of the held valley.

She said, “A pressure has been built on Indian government but lot more has to be done yet.”

Earlier on November 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Pakistan will continue to extend legal, moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his special message had said the Narendra Modi’s BJP-led government had besieged the armless Kashmiri people from last hundred days. He had said innocent Kashmiri children and women were being subjected to oppression by the Indian forces.

The foreign minister had said Kashmiris were unable to get access to the food and medicines owing to the continuous curfew in the held valley.

