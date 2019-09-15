Govt committed to promote education sector in Balochistan: governor

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Sunday said the incumbent government was committed to promote education sector in the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Quetta, the governor said that the government was making all out efforts to provide quality education across the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

On the occasion, he directed the education authorities to ensure admissions of students as per merit and in a transparent manner.

Bolan Medical University’s vice chancellor briefed the meeting about arrangements made in connection with entry test.

Read More: Govt focusing on promotion of medical education: Governor Balochistan

Earlier on August 4, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai had said that the government was focusing on the promotion of medical education and strengthening the concerned institutions in the province.

He was presiding over a syndicate meeting of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences in Quetta this afternoon.

Yasinzai had said the university was swiftly making progress in the field of promoting medical education as a result of joint efforts being made by the government and management of the university.

Comments

comments