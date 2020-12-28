Govt committed to provide affordable electricity to consumers: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the common man, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government was working on the targeted subsidy to provide cheaper electricity to the consumers, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress in the energy sector, PM Imran directed to mobilize all resources to provide affordable electricity to the consumers.

He maintained that the government was committed to meet the power requirements of all the sectors in the country. ” Energy sector has great importance in the economic development of the country,” PM Imran added.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on the current situation in the energy sector to which he expressed satisfaction. Referring to the renewable energy policy, Omar Ayub said that this policy has boosted the confidence of investors.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant Tabish Gohar and Secretary Energy briefed about the improvement in the power distribution system.

Read More: Govt focuses on lowering power generation cost through renewable energy resources: Omar

Earlier on December 8, Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan had said the government would ensure the provision of power and energy to the Special Economic Zones under the CPEC Project.

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad, the minister had also apprised the envoy about the initiatives taken by the current government to curb the distribution and transmission losses in the power sector.

Comments

comments