Govt committed to provide quality healthcare facilities to patients: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that the government was committed to provide quality healthcare facilities to patients, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Sargodha Medical Teaching Hospital, Yasmin Rashid said that relief will be provided to the patients by upgrading public sector hospitals of the province.

In a statement, she said that making healthcare facilities better in far-flung areas is the top priority of the incumbent government.

The minister reviewed the pace of progress on various ongoing development projects in public hospitals and added that no compromise will be made on the standard and transparency in these projects.

She directed to complete these schemes within stipulated timeframe.

Special Secretary Development Nadar Chatha, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and other administrative officers were also present in the meeting.

Earlier on June 21, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was bringing real change in public sector hospital in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new building of Punjab Health Foundation, Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said that past governments had ignored this institution for their political and personal interests.

In a statement, she had said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the current provincial government had made the hospital functional.

