Punjab govt bringing real change in public sector hospitals: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was bringing real change in public sector hospital in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new building of Punjab Health Foundation, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that past governments had ignored this institution for their political and personal interests.

In a statement issued today, she said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the current provincial government made the hospital functional.

The minister said, “Bright chances for jobs and business in health sector have been created. Past governments of 24 years have only issued loans to 1100 doctors to run business and we have issued 350 loans during just last nine months.” She further said that recovery rate of Punjab Health Foundation was 97 percent.

Yasmin Rashid said, ”We are committed to build more hospitals to facilitate maximum patients.”

Earlier on June 13, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was taking historical measures to improve the condition of public sector hospitals, provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid had said.

In a statement, Dr. Rashid had said that record promotion and increase in salaries was an open proof of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) doctor-friendly policy.

She had said, “Doctors while considering their job as prophetic profession should play due role for providing best treatment facilities to the patients.”

