Govt striving hard to provide relief to masses: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government is striving hard to provide maximum relief to masses despite the difficult situation, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Gujranwala that called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran expressed hope that the government’s measures will bear fruit soon.

He said that organized mafia is creating obstacles in the path of progress and the schemes pertaining to provide relief to the people.

The prime minister maintained that the people are fed up with corruption and mafia and look towards PTI as their rescuer.

PM Imran approves relief package worth Rs15 bn to address inflation

Earlier on February 10, according to well-placed sources close to the government quarters, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had decided to bring forth a relief package worth 15 billion rupees for the common citizens of Pakistan.

According to details, the package was being brought to curtail the rate of inflation affecting basic commodity items.

Sources had revealed that the PM Imran Khan had presided over important meetings in Islamabad to address the issue and consulted the relevant ministers and advisers in four separate meetings held back to back.

It was further revealed that the relief package will be disseminated to the general public by means of the utility stores that would provide basic food items and commodities with added discounts.

