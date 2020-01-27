Chinese govt providing every possible assistance to Pakistanis in Wuhan: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Monday said that his government is providing every possible assistance to Pakistani students and citizens in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the Chinese ambassador said that the Pakistani embassy in Beijing was also effectively monitoring the situation.

He lauded Pakistan’s precautionary measures against coronavirus and added that Beijing is in contact with Islamabad over the issue of the deadly virus.

The ambassador said that three suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Pakistan, adding that it was not confirmed yet that the people were infected with the deadly virus.

Read More: Pakistani students in China’s coronavirus region face food shortage, seek evacuation

Earlier in the day, Scores of Pakistani students who were stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of a novel coronavirus outbreak under virtual lockdown, faced food shortage.

In a video message, they had appealed to the government to make arrangements for bringing them back home.

Speaking to ARY News, Hafsa Tayyab, one of the trapped students, had acknowledged officials of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in China had been cooperating with them, but they had not been given any deadline for their evacuation from China’s high-risk areas.

Comments

comments