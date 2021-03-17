Govt pursuing policy of indiscriminate accountability: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government is pursuing the policy of indiscriminate accountability, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation comprising office-bearers of various organizations of lawyers headed by Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais in Lahore today, PM Imran said that the PTI-led government believes in the supremacy of law and constitution.

He maintained that the legal fraternity has a vital role in the dispensation of justice.

The delegation includes members of Pakistan Bar Council Shafqat Mehmood Chauhan, and Ishtiaq Khan, Punjab Bar Council Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan and others.

Read More:Won’t compromise on accountability even if my govt is sent packing: PM

Earlier on December 7, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided not to create any hindrance for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public rally in Lahore.

As per details, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired an important meeting of the government and party spokespersons in Islamabad that day to review the political and economic situation of the country.

The participants of the meeting had reviewed the ongoing political movement of the opposition party. The meeting had decided that government would not create any hurdles in the way of PDM leaders but warned that strict legal action will be taken against organizers and facilitators of public gatherings.

Comments

comments