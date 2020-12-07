Won’t compromise on accountability even if my govt is sent packing: PM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided not to create any hindrance for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public rally in Lahore on December 13, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an important meeting of the government and party spokespersons in Islamabad today to review the political and economic situation of the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The participants of the meeting reviewed the ongoing political movement of the opposition party. The meeting decided that government would not create any hurdles in the way of PDM leaders, but warned that strict legal action will be taken against organisers and facilitators of public gatherings.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan said the opposition parties are holding public gatherings and putting people’s lives at risk to hide its corruption amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the county.

“Opposition leaders do not know me, I will not compromise on accountability even if my government is sent packing,” the prime minister made it clear.

Read More: Will leave my seat, but won’t give NRO to corrupt opposition leaders: PM Imran

The premier said that opposition parties can hold 10 rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan, but his government will not come under any pressure. PM Khan said, “Opposition leaders only want concession, have no concern for people’s lives. They [opposition] want collision, but the government will not provide any chance.”

The prime minister said will be taken against organisers and facilitators providing services to public rallies.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multiparty alliance will be holding a public rally in Lahore on December 13 despite govt ban on public meetings

Comments

comments