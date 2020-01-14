PTI-led govt put country on path of economic revival: Ali Muhammad  

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government has put the country on the path of economic revival, ARY News reported.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani in the National Assembly, Ali Muhammad said that the incumbent government’s economic reforms bearing fruit, adding that the country is heading in the right direction.

Speaking on the occasion, he categorically rejected reports that Hyderabad Dry Port is being closed down saying that the dry port caters to the areas of interior Sindh including Larkana, Sukkur and Jacobabad.

Last year on November 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the country’s economy was heading in the right direction, the government’s economic reforms had started bearing fruit.

In his tweets, PM Imran Khan had said Pakistan’s current account turned into a surplus in October that year for the first time in four years.

He had said, “Our current account deficit for the first four months of the current fiscal year has fallen by 73. 5 per cent compared to the same period last fiscal year.”

The prime minister had said the country’s exports of goods and services in October that year up by 20 per cent over previous month and 9.6 per cent over October 2018.

