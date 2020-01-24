Govt initiated reforms agenda to facilitate ease of doing business in Pakistan: PM Khan

DAVOS: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that the government has initiated an effective reforms agenda to facilitate ease-of-doing-business in Pakistan.

Talking to Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company James Quincey on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, he appreciated the long association and presence of the company in Pakistan since 1953, reported Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister emphasized that investments generate employment opportunities and help in poverty alleviation.

While assuring full cooperation of the government to investors and businessmen, the Prime Minister stressed on environment friendly green technology in line with the government’s Clean and Green Pakistan.

James Quincey acknowledged the improvement of business environment in Pakistan and expressed the interest to further expand the company’s investment in Pakistan.

Pakistan has climbed 28 ranks on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2020 to gain 108th position.

The country has also secured a place among top ten global business climate reformers.

Pakistan ranking 136 previously, carried out reforms in the last one year that helped improving its ranking to 108, the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business 2020”, annual report released on October 24, last year, was quoted as saying.

The WB report said that Pakistan made starting a business easier by expanding procedures available through the online one-stop shop in both Sindh and Punjab. Furthermore, abolished the Labor Department registration fee in Punjab.

