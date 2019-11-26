Queen Maxima appreciates situation of ease of doing business in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Queen of Netherlands and UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development Queen Maxima on Tuesday stressed that financial inclusion is pivotal for the development and economy of Pakistan.

Queen Maxima was addressing Pakistan Innovative Finance Forum in the federal capital, here today.

She said the financial inclusion will also create more opportunities for the people of Pakistan. “Situation of ease of doing business in Pakistan has improved a great deal.”

The Queen of the Netherlands was appreciative of the government’s revised financial inclusion strategy targeting sixty-five million active digital accounts by 2023 including twenty million to be held by women.

The Netherlands’ queen has been the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009.

On Monday, Queen Maxima had chaired a meeting on financial inclusion in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, she had said Pakistan has made advancement towards the financial inclusion but still more needs to be done.

She stressed the need for use of technology to bring improvement in financial inclusion.

Queen Maxima along with six-member delegation landed at the Islamabad airport via flight TK-711 earlier in the day.

She was accorded warm welcome by the officials of the Foreign Office and Dutch embassy

