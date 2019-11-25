US Dollar continues its steady climb against Pakistan Rupee

KARACHI: The US Dollar (USD) recorded an upward surge against the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) in the interbank market at the start of today’s trading, ARY News reported on Monday.

The US dollar climbed 16 paisa against the PKR.

Read More: PIA increases charges of additional baggage

The previous value of the greenback against the PKR was 155.29 which has now gone up to 155.45 told the Forex dealers.

Gold rates in the local market stabilised at Rs85,900 per tola on November 22.

Read More: Current account deficit falls to $1.5bn: SBP

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal remained unchanged at Rs73,645, according to Muhammad Arshad, chairman of the All Pakistan Jewelers Association.

Meanwhile, gold rates in the global market were on track for a second straight weekly gain today, as uncertainties about the fate of a “phase one” trade deal between the United States and China lingered, Reuters adds.

Comments

comments