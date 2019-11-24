PIA increases charges of additional baggage

KARACHI: The national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has raised its fees for additional baggage, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of PIA, the airline has fixed charges of Rs5,800 on extra luggage amounting to more than 10 kilograms on domestic and international flights.

Commuters now have to pay Rs2500 and Rs800 on per Kg of additional baggage from Karachi to Dubai and Karachi to Jeddah bound flights, the national flag-carrier spokesperson confirmed.

Similarly, Rs 25000 would be charged on an additional 27 kg from Karachi to Toronto, whereas Rs3500 would be charged on additional per Kg baggage from Karachi to London bound flights.

PIA in April had fixed charges of Rs5, 000 on extra luggage amounting to more than 20 kilograms on domestic flights.

Earlier, the PIA was charging Rs 100/kilogram over extra luggage but now it has fixed Rupees 250 for the same.

