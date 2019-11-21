PIA expands its operation by inducting another Airbus-320 to its fleet

KARACHI: In a move to expand flight operation, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday inducted an Airbus-320 in its fleet, bringing the number of airbuses to 12, ARY News reported.

The national flag-carrier is working on its business plan and recently inducted an Airbus-320 into its fleet on dry lease. The aircraft was handed over to the PIA. According to the PIA’s spokesman, another air-bus will be inducted into the PIA’s fleet on December 6.

Currently, the number of the fleet has jumped to 34, while Pakistan International Airlines is planning to induct three more planes to its fleet in 2020.

It may be noted that the national flag-carrier had also started the facility of overhauling of 777 Boeing in various cities of the country.

Read more: PIA finalises new routes, additional flights under its strategic business plan

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik had said the move will help the PIA in controlling its expenses of overhauling of the aircraft.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan International Airlines had temporarily added six narrow-body aircraft to its fleet in June with regard to smooth Hajj flight operations.

The national flag-carrier administration had released tenders for acquiring Airbus A-320 and 737 aircraft on wet-lease for six months to facilitate uninterrupted operations for facilitating nationals.

Comments

comments