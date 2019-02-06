Govt to regulate Web TV, social media platforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday, that the advertisement platforms are shrinking from formal media to the digital one, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan has allocated one-third of government advertisements to digital media,” the minister said while addressing a function held to underline the importance of digital media in Islamabad today.

The minister said the government is bringing a framework to regulate web TV, social and other platforms of the media.

He invited facebook to open its office in Pakistan to get advertisement business.

Fawad said that advertisements of worth about seven billion rupees are generated in Pakistan.

He said there is a crisis in the media industry, but it is linked with technology as our media houses are lagging behind in using modern technology.

Mr Fawad urged the media industry to initiate research to know effects of digital media on the formal media.

He said the government has decided to transform Associated Press of Pakistan into Digital Service of Pakistan.

He said the government is spending 850 million rupees on APP, but what an irony it is that majority of its staff is unable to operate an email account.

