LAHORE: The government of Punjab has raised objections over the medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seeking extension in his bail, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the government has rejected the medical report submitted for bail extension and home department of Punjab has demanded fresh medical reports of Sharif who was granted bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on medical grounds in November.

The doctor who has wrote the report was not a member of the medical board. “The reports of the medical tests held in London were not annexed with the medical report, sources said.

The provincial government has opposed extending bail to the PML-N supreme leader, sources said.

The decision regarding extension in bail period will be taken after the medical board will review fresh reports of Nawaz Sharif, according to sources.

The counsel of the former premier Khawaja Haris earlier submitted medical reports at the Lahore High Court (LHC) that allowed Sharif to travel abroad.

Haris asked the court to extend the abroad stay of the former prime minister citing health concerns.

The court referred the reports to the medical board, which refused to prepare its recommendation on the basis of the received reports, citing them as old.

The board had asked the applicant to submit fresh reports until January 02, 2020.

On January 03, an accountability court in Lahore on Friday granted an exemption to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from appearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case after it was informed that he is unwell and undergoing treatment abroad.

The accountability judge approved the exemption plea of the PML-N supreme leader until Jan 17 on the basis of his medical reports.

The judge had directed Sharif’s lawyer to furnish a medical report of Nawaz Sharif, if he receives, on the next hearing.

