Nawaz Sharif departs from Avenfield House for scheduled medical exam

LONDON: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is being taken to Royal Brompton Hospital for a formal health examination, ARY News reported on Monday.

The ailing politician who is currently on bail to tend to his deteriorating health is being accompanied to the healthcare center by personal physician Dr Adnan and son, Hussain Nawaz.

The former premier is going for a medical examination after a gap of 10 days since his last one.

Earlier on January 11, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo, Nawaz Sharif met former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai.

The ailing former prime minister of Pakistan is currently undergoing treatment for multiple life-threatening illnesses.

The former president of Afghanistan met the former premier and inquired about his health.

Talking to the media post his meeting, the former Afghan president said that he was ‘delighted’ to meet Nawaz Sharif and was happy on the decision to come and see him personally.

“I am very happy upon meeting my good friend Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif, he’s in good health and has been extremely kind,” said Hamid Karzai.

