Medical board rejects Nawaz’s test reports in bail extension plea

LAHORE: The medical board formed to review the test reports of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif aimed at extending his abroad stay has rejected the submitted test reports and asked him to attach fresh reports with the application, ARY NEWS reported.

The counsel of the former premier Khawaja Haris has submitted medical reports at the Lahore High Court (LHC) that allowed the elder Sharif to travel abroad, removing his name from ECL, without attaching any conditions to it, for four months in November.

Haris asked the court to extend the abroad stay citing health concerns.

The court referred the reports to the medical board, which has now refused to prepare its recommendation on the basis of the received reports, citing them as old.

It asked the applicants to submit fresh reports until January 02, 2020.

The board has conveyed its reservations to the Punjab home department, which will further present it to the high court, asking from the applicants to submit fresh reports.

On January 03, an accountability court in Lahore on Friday granted an exemption to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from appearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case after it was informed that he is unwell and undergoing treatment abroad.

The accountability judge approved the exemption plea of the PML-N supreme leader until Jan 17 on the basis of his medical reports.

Advocate Amjad Pervez appeared on behalf of the former premier stating that Sharif has been unwell and undergoing treatment abroad.

The judge directed the lawyer to furnish a medical report of Nawaz Sharif, if he receives, on the next hearing.

