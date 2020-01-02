Nawaz Sharif may leave for US or Switzerland seeking better healthcare: sources

LONDON: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is being taken to Royal Brompton Hospital for a formal health examination, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The ailing politician who is currently on bail to tend to his deteriorating health is being accompanied to the healthcare center by personal physician Dr Adnan and son, Hussain Nawaz.

Sources privy to the matter have said that the former premier’s platelets are as yet, unstable.

If Nawaz Sharif’s health continues to show deterioration then moving him to healthcare facilities in the United State of Geneva, Switzerland is very much on the cards.

Sources have also revealed that due to the troublesome platelet count Nawaz Sharif has also been facing trouble shaving.

Sources within the family also revealed that the allegations of a probable poisonous substance being fed to Nawaz Sharif has not been ruled out and reports on the tests performed on that concern have been performed prior, tests are currently awaited.

