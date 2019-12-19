Nawaz Sharif unaware of Musharraf treason verdict: Shehbaz Sharif

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that he was unaware of the developments regarding Musharraf’s treason case, ARY News reported.

Leader of the opposition in National Assembly who is currently abroad to tend to his ailing brother, former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he was yet to read the verdict in the high-treason case against former Military Chief and President of the Country, Pervez Musharraf.

Sharif said he would refrain from commenting on the matter as he was busy in tending to his brother and did not follow the matter.

The politician also said that Nawaz Sharif was as yet unaware of the case and the verdict or its proceedings

Talking about the current condition of Nawaz Sharif, the younger brother said that he had gone through some more tests and he was up for some more in the coming days.

On inquiry over his assets being frozen back in the homeland, Shehbaz Sharif said that the act was testament to the collusion between ‘NAB and Niazi’.

