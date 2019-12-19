Ailing Nawaz Sharif taken to Brampton Hospital for medical checkup

LONDON: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is being taken to Royal Brampton Hospital for a formal health examination, ARY News reported on Friday.

The ailing politician who is currently on bail to tend to his deteriorating health is being accompanied to the healthcare centre by personal physician Dr Adnan and son, Hussain Nawaz.

Earlier on December 16, Son of the Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz refuted reports that the former premier would be shifted to United States (US) for treatment within 72 hours and said that a process to identify the disease is still ongoing.

“A process is ongoing to identify the health issues faced by Nawaz Sharif,” said the son, who is declared absconder by Pakistani courts and is currently living in London.

He said that the doctors are trying their best to normalise and control the health condition of former premier and new medicines are being given instead of the old ones to improve the situation.

