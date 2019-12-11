Nawaz Sharif’s health awry, further tests after Christmas: Shehbaz Sharif

LONDON: President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif apprised the media about the health of elder brother, Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan’s platelets were checked upon again and he has been recalled by the doctors for another checkup next week.

Some of Nawaz Sharif’s tests have been scheduled after Christmas due to the holidays being observed across Europe and America.

Leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said that whatever happened in Lahore’s Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was very unfortunate.

Shehbaz Sharif levied the entire blame on the present provincial government.

Earlier in the day, An accountability court in Lahore ordered authorities to freeze properties of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

The accountability court has announced its verdict in a case related to freezing properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif and his family filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

