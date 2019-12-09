Shahzad Akbar urges Shehbaz Sharif for full disclosure on corruption

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability addressing a joint media briefing alongside Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications, Murad Saeed said that they awaited Shehbaz Sharif’s answer regarding fake companies being run by him, ARY News reported on Monday.

SAPM Akbar alleged that billions were laundered outside the country through corrupt practices over the years.

“We have only asked Shehbaz Sharif regarding the whereabouts of the money that has been laundered, we wait patiently as their hasn’t been an answer to the question from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN’s) side,” said Akbar.

“Why doesn’t Shehbaz Sharif come clean about his relationship with Nisar and Ali Ahmed?,” inquired Akbar.

Earlier on December 5, Shahzad Akbar offered financial assistance to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to fight legal battle against the Daily Mail.

He said assets of the Shehbaz Sharif family rapidly increased upto 70 percent in recent past.

He said the Sharif family laundered money through more than 200 TTs and setup new business in last 10 years.

Shahzad Akbar said flimsy companies were set up by the Sharif Family for money laundering. The companies which were formed in 2015, astonishingly done business of Rs 7 billion.

Shehbaz’s claims of not doing corruption of a single penny are false. “His corruption story includes transformation of billions of rupees through illegal means.”

