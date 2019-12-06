Court seeks complete record in Shehbaz Sharif’s family assets freezing case
LAHORE: An accountability court, hearing Shehbaz Sharif’s plea of freezing his family assets, on Friday ordered to present record of the case, tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.
The hearing was presided over by AC Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan.
At the out of the hearing, the court asked from the investigation office (IO) about the purchase date of houses located in Model Town. “The houses were purchased before coming into the power”, the IO replied to the court’s query.
The IO further added that the house situated in 96-H was bought in 2006.
Later, the AC while adjourning the hearing of the case asked the IO to present detailed record in this regard tomorrow.
Last week, the NAB Lahore had frozen the Al-Arabia Sugar Mills in the assets beyond means case in November.