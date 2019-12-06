LAHORE: An accountability court, hearing Shehbaz Sharif’s plea of freezing his family assets, on Friday ordered to present record of the case, tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported.

The hearing was presided over by AC Judge Chaudhry Ameer Muhammad Khan.

At the out of the hearing, the court asked from the investigation office (IO) about the purchase date of houses located in Model Town. “The houses were purchased before coming into the power”, the IO replied to the court’s query.

The IO further added that the house situated in 96-H was bought in 2006.

Later, the AC while adjourning the hearing of the case asked the IO to present detailed record in this regard tomorrow.

Last week, the NAB Lahore had frozen the Al-Arabia Sugar Mills in the assets beyond means case in November.

It is to be mentioned here that the Al Arabia Sugar Mills owned by Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz was sealed in November by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue for non-payment to sugarcane growers and around 0.4 million sugar bags were seized during a raid at the mills in Sargodha.

