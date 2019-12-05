Don’t see Nawaz, Shehbaz returning to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to express his dismay over Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference held yesterday in context of his assets in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The minister expressed dismay over the decision of sending both Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif abroad under the pretext of ailing health.

He claimed that both brothers were unlikely to return to the homeland given the rampant corruption they have been involved in over the years.

Chaudhry alleged that the younger brother Shehbaz Sharif has been involved in corruption worth Rs 432 billion which was made under the pretext of 32 companies which thrived on corrupt practices.

The minister also alleged that the elder brother Nawaz Sharif had also been found running fraudulent businesses with 16 companies registered under pseudonyms which garnered billions in black money for the Sharif family.

