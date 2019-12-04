ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that she was yet to know the reason for Shehbaz Sharif’s voyage to London, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

SAPM Awan urged the leader of the opposition in national assembly to give details of the whereabouts of his absconding relatives, Ishaq Dar and Ali Imran.

“Shehbaz Sharif is out on bail, he has not been given a clearance certificate by the courts of Pakistan,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan.

“Shehbaz Sharif should’ve let the people of Pakistan know about his plans of returning to the homeland rather than hurling unfounded allegations against the institutions and the government of Pakistan.”

Firdous Ashiq Awan was rebutting a press conference held earlier in the day by the president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) who is currently in London with his ailing brother, Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in London today, President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at the government and accountability institutes of Pakistan.

The politician said that he was holding the press conference to protest the freezing of his and his families assets in Pakistan.

