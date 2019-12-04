NAB has remedy for illness of corruption, says Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said that former rulers of Punjab left the province in a debt of 1200 billion, ARY News reported.

The minister rebutted the marathon press conference held by Shehbaz Sharif in London earlier in the day where he called the freezing of his and his families assets by NAB ‘miscarriage of justice’.

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan said that the former Chief Minister of Punjab’s front men swindled billions from the provincial budget on his behest.

“Shehbaz Sharif left the provincial economy in shambles by looting it through 56 companies registered under pseudonyms, connected to the former provincial head,” said Chohan.

Chohan admonished the leader of the opposition in the national assembly for his alleged role in the model town incident where 14 people lost their lives.

The minister added that rampant corruption had given these politicians severe indigestion that could now only be cured by the remedy prescribed by the national accountability bureau (NAB).

Addressing a press conference in London today, President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at the government and accountability institutes of Pakistan.

The politician said that he was holding the press conference to protest the freezing of his and his families assets in Pakistan.

