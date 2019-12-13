LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a new probe against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif over allegedly making illegal allotments in Cholistan Development Authority, ARY News reported on Friday.

PML-N president and the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, is facing new inquiry from the anti-corruption watchdog over alleged illegal allotments in Cholistan Development Authority.

The anti-graft watchdog’s investigators have started collecting evidences of the illegal allotments. Sources said that NAB Lahore chapter summoned details from the provincial board of revenue, Cholistan Development Authority, deputy commission Bahawalpur and other officials.

Sharif is facing charges of illegal allotments of government land to blue-eyed persons while former lawmaker Balighur Rehman, Chaudhry Umar and various officials and employees are also accused in the case.

It emerged on December 3 that the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given the approval to file six new corruption reference including an inquiry against former chief minister Sharif in Cholistan Development Authority case.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court in Lahore had already ordered authorities to freeze properties of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and family.

The accountability court announced its verdict on December 11 in a case related to freezing properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif and his family filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court, in its verdict, directed concerned authorities to freeze all assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani. The family members of Shehbaz Sharif were given 14 days to file objections.

