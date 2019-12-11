LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has ordered authorities to freeze properties of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his family, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The accountability court has announced its verdict in a case related to freezing properties belonging to Shehbaz Sharif and his family filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The court, in its verdict, directed concerned authorities to freeze all assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani.

Moreover, the family members of Shehbaz Sharif has been given 14 days to file objections.

Earlier, the anti-corruption watchdog had submitted a complete record recording freezing of the Shehbaz’s family assets.

Read: Shahzad Akbar urges Shehbaz Sharif for full disclosure on corruption

According to the NAB report, the Shehbaz Sharif family accumulated assets of billions of rupees through money laundering.

The court had asked from the investigation officer (IO) about the purchase date of houses located in Model Town. “The houses were purchased before coming into the power”, the IO had replied to the court’s query.

The IO further added that the house situated in 96-H was bought in 2006.

Read: Shahzad Akbar says Shehbaz’s family assets increased by 70pc in last 10 years

Later, the AC while adjourning the hearing of the case asked the IO to present detailed record in this regard tomorrow.

Last week, the NAB Lahore had frozen the Al-Arabia Sugar Mills in the assets beyond means case in November.

It is to be mentioned here that the Al Arabia Sugar Mills owned by the Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz was sealed in November by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue for non-payment to sugarcane growers and around 0.4 million sugar bags were seized during a raid at the mills in Sargodha.

Comments

comments