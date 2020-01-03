LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Friday granted exemption to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from appearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case after it was informed that he is unwell and undergoing treatment abroad.

The accountability judge approved the exemption plea of the PML-N supreme leader until Jan 17 on the basis of his medical reports.

Advocate Amjad Pervez appeared on behalf of the former premier stating that Sharif has been unwell and undergoing treatment abroad.

The judge directed the lawyer to furnish a medical report of Nawaz Sharif, if he receives, on the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the court extended judicial remand of Yousuf Abbas Sharif, nephew of the former premier.

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

