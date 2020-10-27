Govt announces remission in prisoners’ sentences on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved remission in sentences of the prisoners on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, ARY News reported.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, also condemned in the strongest terms the remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron that hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Taking strong notice of the blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the hurt they caused to the sentiments of the Muslims, the cabinet said that blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is intolerable and unacceptable for any Muslim.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that every available forum would be used for effective representation of the sentiments of Muslims regarding the blasphemous caricatures.

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The preparations are in full swing to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on October 30 (Friday) with religious enthusiasm and solemnity across the country.

Various religious, social and cultural organisations are finalizing their programmes to organise Milad Mahafil and Seerat gatherings where speakers will highlight various aspects of the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Mosques, government and private buildings, markets, shopping centres, and roads across the country being decorated with green buntings, flags and colorful lights to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

