Eidul Fitr: Govt notifies remission in sentences for prisoners

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Friday notified a special remission of 90 days in sentences of all the prisoners on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except the condemned prisoners and also except those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion. anti-state acts and terrorist activities.

The decision has been taken to share the Eid festivities with the prisoners, read the notification.

Read More: Interior ministry notifies 90-day remission for elderly inmates on Eid

Earlier today, the interior ministry had notified a 90-day remission for the elderly inmates in nationwide jails on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notification had been issued after approval of the remission from President Arif Alvi. As per the notification, the 90-day remission would be given to inmates wanted in separate cases, however, it would not be applicable to inmates wanted in heinous crimes and corruption cases.

The concession in prison term would be applicable to male prisoners aging beyond 65 years old and woman prisoners above 60-year-old.

Comments

comments