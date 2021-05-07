Interior ministry notifies 90-day remission for elderly inmates on Eid

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has notified a 90-day remission for the elderly inmates in nationwide jails on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The notification was issued after approval of the remission from President Arif Alvi.

As per the notification, the 90-day remission would be given to inmates wanted in separate cases, however, it would not be applicable to inmates wanted in heinous crimes and corruption cases.

The concession in prison term would be applicable to male prisoners aging beyond 65 years old and woman prisoners above 60-year-old.

The interior ministry has issued directives to all provincial home departments for implementation of the remission order.

The federal and provincial governments in the country grant remission to prisoners on various occasions and previously in October 2020, the federal government has granted special remission for the prisoners across the country on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him.

The interior ministry issued a written order, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, for reducing the jail term of inmates for 30 days over the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The order was sent to all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after its approval from President Dr Arif Alvi and the federal cabinet.

