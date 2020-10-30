Govt grants remission in prisoners’ sentence on Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH

ISLAMABD: The federal government has granted special remission for the prisoners across the country on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him, ARY News reported on Friday.

The interior ministry issued a written order, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, for reducing the jail term of inmates for 30 days over the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The order was sent to all provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after its approval from the President Dr Arif Alvi and the federal cabinet.

It read that the special remission in jail term was approved the prisoners convicted for life imprisonment, except those convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, subversion, sectarianism, rape, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping, corruption and terrorist acts.

The remission was granted to the male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone 1/3rd of their substantive sentence of imprisonment. However, the latest order will not be applicable to the prisoners convicted of culpable homicide and terrorist acts.

For female inmates, those women who are 60 years of age or above; have completed 1/3rd of jail term and accompanying children will be granted the special remission in the sentence for 30 days, except the prisoners convicted of culpable homicide and terrorist acts.

It also stated that the juvenile convicts under 18 years of age will get the remission in sentence who have served 1/3rd of their jail term, except those involved in culpable homicide and terrorist acts, rape, dacoity, robbery, abduction and anti-state activities.

