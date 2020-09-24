Govt to remove hurdles in way of business activities: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated that the government was committed to remove hurdles in way of business activities, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of leading investors and prominent businessmen of the country in Islamabad today, PM Imran assured them that the government was taking measures to resolve all difficulties in business activities on a priority basis.

He said that the development of the construction sector would not only boost business activities and create job opportunities but it will also stabilize the economy.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the deep interest shown by the investors in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development and Bundle Island projects.

Expressing their views and sentiments on the conducive environment in the country, investors and business personalities appreciated the efforts of the present government in resolving the issues of business community.

Read More: Promotion of business activities govt’s top priority: PM Imran

Earlier on September 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that promotion of business activities in the country was the top priority of the government.

Talking to a delegation of young businessmen who had called on him in Karachi, PM Imranhad assured that the government will provide them all-out facilities and resolve the issues of traders.

“The government is committed to provide every possible facility to youth,” the prime minister had added. He had directed to ensure quality and standers of Pakistani products.

Comments

comments