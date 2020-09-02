Promotion of business activities govt’s top priority: PM Imran

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that promotion of business activities in the country is the top priority of the government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of young businessmen who called on him in Karachi, PM Imran assured that the government will provide them all-out facilities and resolve the issues of traders.

“The government is committed to provide every possible facility to youth,” the prime minister added. He directed to ensure quality and standers of Pakistani products.

Matters pertinent to ease of doing business, online approvals, loans on easy conditions and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier on August 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated that the federal government will continue its efforts to provide the maximum level of facilitation to the business community.

PM Imran Khan had made the promise with the business community while chairing a review session for ongoing housing projects in the country. During a briefing, the attendees had been told that the policies adopted by the federal government curbed coronavirus impacts besides improving the economic indicators.

The premier had been apprised that economic activities were resumed across the country after a major decline in COVID-19 cases.

