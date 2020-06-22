Govt considering to reopen schools under SOPs: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that the government was considering to reopen educational institutions under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting on resumption of academic activities in the country, Shafqat Mahmood said that the federal government has sought proposals from all the provinces on the matter.

He maintained that his ministry was preparing a roadmap to restart educational activities across the country, adding that they were in contact with the UNICEF on the issue.

The minister said that they will take the parents into confidence on reopening of schools after the roadmap completed.

Earlier on May 7, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had opposed reopening of educational institutes from 1st of June.

Talking to journalists, Saeed Ghani had said, “We will convene a meeting of the steering committee for education within a week and it will decide the date for reopening of the educational institutes.”

He had maintained, “It’s my guess that perhaps it won’t be possible for us to open schools from June 1st owing to the situation arising out of COID-19 pandemic.”

