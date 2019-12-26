ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its Nov 28 and Dec 16 verdicts granting a six-month extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure.

The petition requests constitution of a larger bench of the apex court to hear the case. It also pleads with the top court to conduct hearing in camera.

It was stated in the petition that the executive authority’s powers have been reduced in the verdict as it is the prerogative of the prime minister to determine an army chief’s tenure.

The petition submits that it is up to the country’s chief executive to appoint or remove an army chief.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the legal team of the government found many legal gaps in the army chief tenure extension case.

She said in this regard, a review petition has been filed in the higher public interest.

It is pertinent to mention here that Supreme Court had granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure in its short verdict announced on November 28.

On December 16, the Supreme Court (SC) had issued a 43-page written verdict in a case related to the extension of the army chief.

