Govt committed to revive textile sector, says Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that the government was making all-out efforts to boost textile sector in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), who called on the advisor at his office, Razak Dawood said that the government would soon release funds under the new textile policy scheme.

liquidity crunch, access to finance, textile value addition and other issues were discussed in the meeting. The advisor assured the APTMA delegation that the government will address all their grievances on priority basis.

Earlier on September 5, adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production Abdul Razak Dawood had said that the government was taking all steps to revive sick textile units in the country.

“Government taking measures to attract foreign and domestic investment for new plants and operationalization of sick units of the textile sector on a competitive basis,” Razak Dawood had siad during a meeting with textile exporters’ delegation.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Textile, the meeting had discussed issues pertaining to textile industry in order to enhance export of the country.

