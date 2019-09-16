Govt will play its due role in resolving overseas Pakistanis’ issues: Zulfi Bukhari

NEW YORK: Special Aide to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Zulfi Bukhari on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will play its due role in resolving problems being faced by Pakistani diaspora.

“A summary has been forwarded to give right of vote to the overseas Pakistani in elections”, Bukhari said while talking in a reception hosted by Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation in New York.

The special assistant met Pakistani and Sikh community leaders and the workers.

Commenting on Kashmir, he said the incumbent government will expose Modi’s heinous designs in front of America and the international community. Raise your voice at every forum for the people of Kashmir, he continued.

Bukhari also announced to open sacred places of Budh religion after opening of Kartarpur corridor.

On the occasion, leaders of the Sikh community thanked Prime Minister and people of Pakistan on Kartapur corridor initiative.

Read more: Bukhari announces to form Overseas Pakistanis Social Council

On September 13, Zulfi Bukhari had departed for the United States to supervise arrangements of the premier’s visit to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

Bukhari is in charge of finalizing all plans regarding the protest of the Pakistani community of the US against the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Comments

comments