Govt school teacher beats 6 year old mercilessly, admitted in hospital

ATTOCK: A school teacher in Punjab resorted to an appalling act of aggression when a student in his class was found to be ill-prepared for something he had assigned prior to the class to memorise, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The school teacher punched, kicked and mercilessly thrashed a student in the primary class with a cane.

Read More: Child severely beaten, both legs, feet broken over theft allegations

The student whose name was later revealed to be, Abdul Rehman was subjected to the severe beating by a government school teacher in the vicinity of Hazro, Attock.

The parents of the six-year-old have pleaded that concerned authorities and the Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar take notice of the inhumane act of violence committed by the teacher on the minor.

Read More: Relatives shoot children in Karachi due to enmity with father

The child is currently admitted to a local hospital in the district where he is being tended to be medical staff.

The school teacher, Ijaz has been taken under custody and a case against him has been registered by the local police.

Comments

comments