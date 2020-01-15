Govt school teacher beats 6 year old mercilessly, admitted in hospital

Web Analytics
ATTOCK: A school teacher in Punjab resorted to an appalling act of aggression when a student in his class was found to be ill-prepared for something he had assigned prior to the class to memorise, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The school teacher punched, kicked and mercilessly thrashed a student in the primary class with a cane.

The student whose name was later revealed to be, Abdul Rehman was subjected to the severe beating by a government school teacher in the vicinity of Hazro, Attock.

The parents of the six-year-old have pleaded that concerned authorities and the Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar take notice of the inhumane act of violence committed by the teacher on the minor.

The child is currently admitted to a local hospital in the district where he is being tended to be medical staff.

The school teacher, Ijaz has been taken under custody and a case against him has been registered by the local police.

